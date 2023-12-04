Winter Session 2023 Live Updates: Stormy start likely as Mahua Moitra's expulsion expected
Winter Session 2023 Live Updates: Check out all the latest updates from the Parliament as the developments unfold.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion after the ‘cash for query’ probe would likely remain the key talking point in the Parliament as the winter session kicks off today. After the recent three-pronged victory in assembly elections, the hawkish BJP would try to corner the Congress-led Opposition on the floor of both Houses.
Apart from Moitra's expulsion demand, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 to overhaul the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, are among the key legislations likely to be taken up during the session. Other bills include one to regulate the appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners.
Furthermore, the Narendra Modi government plans to expand reservation for women in legislative bodies to cover Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry assemblies and has listed two new bills for this purpose in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
The winter session is effectively the last window for the government to clear legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be conducted in 15 sittings till December 22.
- Dec 04, 2023 09:15 AM IST
Winter Session Live: ‘Imposing Hindi’ in criminal code bills an issue for parliamentarians
Apart from the provisions entered in the recently introduced criminal code bills, that seek to revamp the existing criminal laws, parliamentarians are in disagreement with “imposing of Hindi” as the new bills are named Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023.
"Most of the members have raised objections against imposing Hindi in the criminal laws by giving new names to the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code as well as Indian Evidence Act. It is even very difficult to pronounce as far as the people belonging to South Indian states are concerned. The government has not responded. I hope that the House will go without any disruption," Revolutionary Socialist Party's NK Premachandran said earlier.Dec 04, 2023 09:11 AM IST
Winter Session Live: Congress likely to raise Ethics Committee report on Mahua Moitra
The Congress had earlier said that party members would raise issues related to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query allegations faced by TMC MP Mahua Moitra.
"Congress does not believe in taking away the rights of Parliamentarians. Congress believes that the membership of those elected by the public should not be taken away by any committee. There should be a discussion on this," Congress MP Pramod Tiwari had told the media.Dec 04, 2023 09:03 AM IST
Winter Session Live: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urges parties for active cooperation
After the all-party meeting on Saturday, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi urged all the party leaders to actively cooperate during the winter session and to ensure the smooth functioning of businesses in the two Houses of Parliament.
."We have said that we are ready for discussion, but they will also have to follow the procedure for a structured debate. This is the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha. So there should be a structural debate. Our request is that the House run smoothly," he told reporters.Dec 04, 2023 09:00 AM IST
Winter Session Live: All-party meet held on Saturday
An all-party meeting was held by the government on Saturday to ensure the smooth functioning of the session which will continue till December 22 in 15 sittings.Dec 04, 2023 08:56 AM IST
Winter Session Live: Parliamentarians give adjournment motion notices to discuss issues
- Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the arrest of an ED officer in Tamil Nadu and another ED officer in Rajasthan in alleged corruption matters.
- Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.
- CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands discussion on the "fragile ecology of the Himalayas and the severe threat it causes to workers who are at the forefront of development projects in the region, the concerning situation of workers came to light again in the recent collapse of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand."
