Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam calls on President Ram Nath Kovind
Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke about the cooperation between India and Vietnam at multilateral fora, underlining that “our coordinated efforts at the UN and other fora have given voice to the majority of developing countries.
President Ram Nath Kovind recalled his 2018 visit to Vietnam, saying he witnessed the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam and ancient civilizational exchanges between two countries, including the strong Buddhist connections. (Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, on Sunday, met a parliamentary delegation from Vietnam, led by chairman Vuong Dinh Hue of Vietnam’s National Assembly, on the fifth anniversary of the two nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership and on the upcoming 50th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relations.

“Our people cherish the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh. Today, our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covers a wide range of areas – from political engagement to trade and investment ties, energy cooperation, development partnership, defence and security cooperation and people-to-people relations,” said a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind noted that economic engagement between India and Vietnam has been positively maintained despite disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “He was also happy to note that defense partnership has been growing steadily… defence cooperation between the two countries would contribute to peace, security and prosperity in the region,” the statement added.

The President also stated that the coordinated efforts of the duo at the United Nations and other international organizations has “given voice to the majority of developing countries.” He further added, “India and Vietnam have been working with ASEAN to contribute to free, open, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region governed by international law.”

At the virtual summit held last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Vietnam as an “important pillar of India’s Act East policy and an important ally of our Indo-Pacific vision.” He also called the relationship of the two nations “long-term and strategic”.

