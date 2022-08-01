Parliament’s Monsoon Session: Notices for discussion on price rise submitted

Lawmakers Manish Tewari (Congress) and Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena) have submitted notices for a discussion on the price rise in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The government on Wednesday last said a discussion on price rise and inflation is likely to be taken up next week in Parliament, sparking hope that the acrimony between the government and Opposition that has disrupted the monsoon session will be resolved.

In Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers Dola Sen and Mausam Noor have sought an immediate discussion on the “need for prevention of crimes against women”. In Lok Sabha, TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has submitted a similar notice. The Congress is likely to field its women lawmakers for raising the issue, said a leader of the party.

Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil has submitted a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the hooch tragedy, which left 42 people dead in Gujarat’s Botad.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is separately expected to move the Weapons of Mass Destruction And Their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022. The proposed law has been passed in the Upper House and seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction and to allow the Centre to freeze, seize or attach financial assets to people engaged in these activities.

In Lok Sabha, Jaishankar is scheduled to move the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, which seeks to make special provisions for checking piracy on high seas and provide for punishment for it.