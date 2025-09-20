Itanagar, Community support for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project continues to gain momentum, with Parong village becoming the latest to support the move through a MoU signed with the Arunachal Pradesh government for preparation of the project’s pre-feasibility report on Saturday. Parong village signs MoU with Arunachal govt for Siang project pre-feasibility study

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, underscored the significance of the development, an official communique said here.

"The signing of the MoU by the people of Parong is a significant step forward. With over 62 per cent of households extending their support, the residents have shown their commitment to progress. This step reflects our collective belief that the project will bring meaningful development and new opportunities to the region," he said.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by several key dignitaries, including state RD & Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Development Committee Chairman Tamiyo Taga, Hydropower Commissioner Sonam Chombey, Planning and Investment Commissioner Ankur Garg, among others.

Residents of Parong voiced optimism about the potential benefits of the project.

Taram Jerang, a local resident said, "We, the residents of Parong, are hopeful that by supporting the MoU for PFR, our village will see real progress."

Similarly, another local resident Tamat Pabin added, "We see this as a step toward a brighter future for Siang and Arunachal Pradesh."

Declared a national project by the Centre in 2008, SUMP is envisioned as a transformative initiative for Arunachal Pradesh and the broader northeastern region.

The project aims to harness the hydroelectric potential of the Siang River while ensuring sustainable water management, contributing significantly to India’s energy and water security.

Beyond energy generation, SUMP is designed to create employment opportunities, improve local infrastructure, and strengthen socio-economic development, all while respecting the region’s cultural heritage and environmental sensitivities.

Parong’s endorsement adds to the growing wave of local support for SUMP, the communique said.

Prior to this, four villages, Pangkang, Riga, Riew, and Begging, had already signed MoUs for the PFR process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.