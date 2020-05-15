Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve

india

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:27 IST

A part of a floor at the Army’s Sena Bhawan in New Delhi was closed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected area of the Bhawan has been shut for sanitation and disinfection. Actions as per protocol, such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress.

In April, the ministry of civil aviation, headquartered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in the capital’s Jor Bagh area, was sealed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

A week after the aviation ministry incident, government think-tank Niti Aayog sealed its office in Delhi after its staffer tested positive for Covid-19.