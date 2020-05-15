e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve

Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve

Actions as per protocol, such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(AP File Photo )
         

A part of a floor at the Army’s Sena Bhawan in New Delhi was closed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected area of the Bhawan has been shut for sanitation and disinfection. Actions as per protocol, such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress.

In April, the ministry of civil aviation, headquartered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in the capital’s Jor Bagh area, was sealed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

A week after the aviation ministry incident, government think-tank Niti Aayog sealed its office in Delhi after its staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

tags
top news
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Extend lockdown by another 2 weeks after May 17: Assam CM to Centre
Extend lockdown by another 2 weeks after May 17: Assam CM to Centre
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In