‘Part of larger conspiracy’: Karnataka Lingayat seer denies rape allegations

Karnataka’s Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt, accused of sexually assaulting at least four minor girls, denied the allegations saying it is a conspiracy against him, police said.

“Murughashree was interrogated for more than 12 hours over three days. Superintendent of Police K Parashuram, Investigating officer, and Circle Inspector Balachandra Naik asked many questions, but he denied the allegations. He also alleged that it’s part of a larger conspiracy against him,” an official said.

He also refuted the allegations of being a father of many minor girls sheltered in the Akkamahavi hostel of the mutt, according to an investigation officer.

As part of the investigation, the police team also conducted Mahazar at Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) Mutt and seized Sharanaru’s clothes, among other things for evidence.

“Sharanaru alleged that there is a conspiracy against him for the property and to vest control of the mutt. He said he has been targeted for being a single-member trustee. He also alleged that his opponents hatched a conspiracy to unseat him,” he said.

The officer further said that when asked about allegations of children being given chocolates, apples and sugar laced with sedatives, the seer said it was false. “The seer said they have a practice of giving fruit and crystal sugar to the visiting devotees, but the allegations of sexual abuse of children are false. He said that a thorough police investigation would reveal the truth.”

After conducting the medical examination, the police team produced the seer before the first additional sessions in court where Judge BK Komala remanded him to judicial custody till November 8.

Sharanaru was arrested on September 1 under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act based on a complaint filed by the parents of two girls on August 25 that he sexually assaulted the children.

On October 19, police registered another FIR under the POCSO Act against the pontiff based on complaints from two other girls accusing the seer of sexually assaulting them.

Subsequently, a third FIR was registered against him and four others for allegedly keeping abandoned children in an orphanage run by the mutt without following due procedure.

According to sources in the investigation team, the officials are seeking permission from the court to get police custody of others accused in the case.