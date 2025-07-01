Parts of Delhi-NCR to witness light showers with thunderstorms tonight: IMD

Parts of Delhi is likely to receive light showers with thunderstorms on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. According to IMD's nowcast warning, light rains with thunderstorm is predicted in parts of Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

According to the weather department, light rainfall is likely over isolated parts of Delhi, namely Burari, Karawal Nagar, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, and Indira Gandhi International Airport areas.

Showers are also likely in the National Capital Region (NCR) – including Loni Dehat and Bahadurgarh – and in Jhajjar, Farukhnagar in Haryana, and Nadbai in Rajasthan.

According to IMD's nowcast warning, light rains with thunderstorm is predicted in North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South West Delhi, and New Delhi.

Heavy rain expected across India over the next week: IMD

The weather department on Tuesday predicted heavy rains across India for the next 6-7 days. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Isolated parts of Konkan, Goa, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra may also receive heavy showers. Saurashtra and Kutch may also witness heavy rains during the next seven days.

Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh will also see heavy rains on some days over the next week, as per IMD.

The weather department has said that the monsoon will be active in several parts of northwest, central and east India during the next 6-7 days. Northeast India is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains during this period.

Country to get above-normal rainfall in July, says IMD

India will get above-normal rainfall in the month of July, the IMD said on Monday. However, parts of the northeast, areas in eastern India and extreme southern peninsula of the country will get below-normal rains.

The weather department has also urged the authorities and people residing in Uttarakhand, Haryana as well as parts of central India to stay vigilant, given the risk of floods, PTI reported.