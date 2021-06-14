Home / India News / Pashupati Kumar Paras elected as LJP leader in Lok Sabha
Pashupati Kumar Paras(ANI Photo)
Pashupati Kumar Paras(ANI Photo)
india news

Pashupati Kumar Paras elected as LJP leader in Lok Sabha

READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 01:36 PM IST

Pashupati Nath Paras has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Lok Sabha, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The decision comes after five of the six MPs of the LJP joined hands against the its chief Chirag Paswan and elected Paras in his place. The rebels have not been happy with the style of functioning of Chirag, who took over the party after his father, LJP founder and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan died in 2020.

"There are 6 MPs in our party. It was the desire of 5 MPs to save our party. So, I've not broken the party, I've saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as party's national president. I have no objection against him," Paras, who is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, told ANI.

More details will be added soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.