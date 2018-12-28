Passenger held at Hyderabad airport with over 2 kg of gold hidden in microwave oven

Over 2 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 66 lakh was seized from the international airport and a passenger detained in this connection, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said Friday.

The gold was smuggled by concealing it in an oven by the passenger who arrived in Hyderabad by an Oman Airlines flight from Dubai on Thursday, a DRI press release said.

The yellow metal was in the form of 46 plates coated with silver and fixed in the transformer of a microwave oven, the release said.

After melting the plates, 2,045 gm of gold was recovered, it said, adding that it was worth Rs 66 lakh.

Inquiries revealed that the passenger had received the oven in Dubai and the appliance was meant to be handed over to an unknown person in Hyderabad, it said.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 18:03 IST