Pastor Bajinder Singh found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case

A Mohali court on Friday pronounced Pastor Bajinder Singh, a renowned Christian preacher based in Punjab's Jalandhar, guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. Pronouncement of sentence will be done by the court on April 1, ANI reported. Bajinder Singh(X/ AAP Watch)

The 2018 case, in which the preacher has been found guilty, pertains to rape charge against him by a Zirakpur-based victim, who alleged that the pastor established non-consensual relations with her on the pretext of taking her abroad. Allegations made against the pastor also involved an obscene video of the complainant allegedly made by Singh, The Tribune reported.

An FIR in the case was registered at the Zirakpur police station on April 20, 2018, under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act. Apart from Bajinder Singh, five others were also booked in the case. These include Pastor Jatinder, Pastor Akbar, Sattar Ali, and Sandeep Pehelwan, according to the report.

Another FIR against Pastor Bajinder Singh

42-year-old Bajinder Singh, a self-styled Christian preacher, had been previously booked on charges of sexual harassment based on a complaint by a 22-year-old woman on February 28.

Later, police formed a three-member special investigation team to probe the charges against him and the Punjab State Women Commission had taken suo-motu notice of the matter, issuing instructions to provide security to the complainant.

A video has also surfaced, which appears to be footage from a CCTV camera, and appears to show Singh arguing and throwing a bunch of papers at the woman, before slapping her. According to PTI, the video is reportedly dated February 14. The ‘Yesu Yesu’ fame preacher is also seen purportedly slapping a man multiple times in the video. The police have booked him for assault.

The self-styled Christian preacher runs two churches, “The Church of Glory and Wisdom' at Tajpur in Jalandhar and another in Majri in Mohali.

He became a Christian preacher in 2012, with his supporters claiming that his church has many branches in India and abroad.

The church holds congregations where a large number of people come in anticipation of curing their ailments. These congregations are broadcast live on the YouTube channel "Prophet Bajinder Singh", which has 3.74 million subscribers.