Punjab: Pastor Bajinder Singh booked for sexual harassment

A sexual harassment case has been registered against the pastor of a church in a village in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Sunday. Pastor Bajinder Singh has been booked by the police.(X/ Adv Ashutosh J Dubey)

In the complaint, a woman alleged that she and her parents have been visiting the church since October 2017.

Pastor Bajinder Singh took her mobile number and started sending messages.

She claimed that she was afraid of him and could not reveal it to her parents.

From 2022, Singh allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays and allegedly hugged and touched her inappropriately, the complainant told the police.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.