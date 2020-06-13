e-paper
Home / India News / Patanjali CEO Balkrishna claims Covid-19 cure possible through ayurveda

Patanjali CEO Balkrishna claims Covid-19 cure possible through ayurveda

Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited, claimed that a medicine developed by the company has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within a span of five to 14 days.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited
Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited(ANI photo)
         

Even as India’s pharmaceutical majors are racing against time to find a vaccine for Covid-19, Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited, on Saturday, claimed that a medicine developed by the company has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within a span of five to 14 days.

He said clinical case study on hundreds of Covid-19 patients yielded “100% favourable results.”

“We appointed a team of scientists after Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” Balkrishna said in Haridwar, according to ANI.

He said the company is now conducting controlled clinical trials and will release evidence in less than a week.

“After taking our medicine, Covid patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for Covid is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us,” he said.

Balakrishna who founded Patanjali along with yoga guru Ramdev, did not say where the controlled clinical trials were being carried out.

In late April, the Uttarakhand government approved a fund of Rs 2.48 crore to acquire ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines to boost the immunity of Covid-19 warriors.

Balakrishna’s claim of an ayurvedic cure for Covid-19 came on a day when India recorded its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

India’s Covid-19 tally has soared to 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. While 1,54,329 people have been cured or discharged the death toll stands at 8,884.

