e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / India News / Pathalgadi sedition cases to be dropped

Pathalgadi sedition cases to be dropped

Cases related to Pathalgadi movement and connected with opposition to proposed amendments in land tenancy laws will be dropped and FIRs lodged in various police stations will be withdrawn.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:29 IST
Gautam Mazumdar
Gautam Mazumdar
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Some of tribal belts, especially in Khunti district had witnessed a separatist movement--Pathalgadi. Pathalgadi is a practice of raising stone plaques at village outskirts with warnings and declarations inscribed on it. The plaques declared village gram sabha, the only sovereign authority.
Some of tribal belts, especially in Khunti district had witnessed a separatist movement--Pathalgadi. Pathalgadi is a practice of raising stone plaques at village outskirts with warnings and declarations inscribed on it. The plaques declared village gram sabha, the only sovereign authority.(Parwaz Khan/ Hindustan Times)
         

The JMM-led coalition government led by Hemant Soren on day one decided to withdraw all cases registered against supporters of Pathalgadi movement and against those who had opposed to the proposed amendments in the Chhota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act.

Cases related to Pathalgadi movement and connected with opposition to proposed amendments in land tenancy laws will be dropped and FIRs lodged in various police stations will be withdrawn, said cabinet secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh while briefing the outcome of the first cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Some of tribal belts, especially in Khunti district had witnessed a separatist movement--Pathalgadi. Pathalgadi is a practice of raising stone plaques at village outskirts with warnings and declarations inscribed on it. The plaques declared village gram sabha, the only sovereign authority. It banned entry of outsiders in the village.

Reportedly, there were more than 75 FIRs registered in different police stations in Khunti district .

The then Raghubar Das government’s decision to amend the tenancy laws in 2017 also witnessed widespread protests.

tags
top news
Jobs, farm distress in focus for Jharkhand govt
Jobs, farm distress in focus for Jharkhand govt
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Ignorance not a solution: Kerala Guv on drama over CAA at History Cong meet
Ignorance not a solution: Kerala Guv on drama over CAA at History Cong meet
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news