'PATHETIC': Jairam Ramesh slams Ghulam Nabi Azad over 'undesirable businessmen' jab

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday strongly rebuked ex party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting Rahul Gandhi and described his comments as a ‘desperate bid to remain relevant’. In a tweet, Ramesh launched a scathing attack stating Azad's comments on Congress leadership revealed his true character and loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressing a press conference in New Delhi.(ANI file)

Ramesh's comments come after Azad, in an interview, alleged Rahul Gandhi has ties with 'undesirable' businessmen. Speaking to Malayalam channel Asianet News, Azad, referring to the Gandhi family, said, "The entire family has associations with businessmen, including him (Rahul). I can give you 10 examples of where he would go even outside the country, to meet people who are undesirable businessmen."

“With every passing day, Ghulam Nabi Azad falls to new depths to demonstrate his true character and his loyalty to Mr. Modi. His contemptible statements on the Congress leadership reflect his desperation to remain relevant. I can only say that he is PATHETIC,” the Congress general secretary in-charge communications tweeted.

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from Congress last year, citing a difference of opinion with Rahul Gandhi. In his recent interviews, he has been critical of the Congress party, claiming that it is still controlled by a "remote control" and accusing a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" of managing its affairs. In retaliation, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has been receiving flak from Congress leaders who alleged he is closely working with the Bharatiya Janata Party to destabilise the Congress party.

Azad, who founded the Democratic Progressive Azad Party following his exit from Congress, was also slammed by his former party members for heaping praises on PM Modi recently.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Azad said, “I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I got some Bills totally failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that.”

Rubbishing the allegation, he had said “I don't want to expose and totally demolish Congress. I may have some differences with leadership, but I have no differences with Congress party or Congress ideology.”

In response, senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed their former collegue for his comments and using ‘low level’ language against the Gandhi scion.

