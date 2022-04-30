Patiala clashes: 3 people held so far; Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla sent to 2-day police remand

Patiala Police on Saturday said that a total of three people, including Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla, have been arrested in connection with the clashes that broke out in the district yesterday. Singla, who was apprehended on Friday late evening, has been sent to two-day police remand, inspector general of police (IGP) Patiala, MS Chhina was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chhina said that Patiala Police has lodged a total of six First Information Reports (FIRs) so far, and the main accused and mastermind behind the clashes has been identified as Barjinder Singh Parwana.

“All the accused in the matter, whatever maybe their connections, will be arrested, interrogated and their charge sheets will be filed post which they'll be presented in the court. No relaxation, law will take its own course,” Chhina added.

Also Read | Patiala clash: Hindu bodies protest outside temple, say ‘don’t underestimate us’

He further stated that the members of the Peace Keeping Committee, who earlier in the day held a meeting, have assured the police that an atmosphere like this - the one that emerged following the clashes, will “not be created in the city in any procession”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala Deepak Parik said that more accused in the violence are being nominated with the emergence of more and more video evidence and statements.

“We have identified around 24 accused by this evening and special teams formed to arrest them,” he said, adding that every accused person will be held.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Singla, the three arrested persons include Kuldeep Singh Danthal and Daljit Singh. Parwana is yet to be arrested.

Mobile internet services that were temporarily suspended in Patiala district from 9.30am was restored at around 4pm. As per initial reports, the suspension was supposed to remain in place till 6pm on Saturday. The district administration also imposed a curfew, which remained in place till 6am today.

Meanwhile, as many as three senior police officials have been transferred on the order of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Rakesh Aggarwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Nanak Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Harpal Singh have been transferred, a statement from the chief minister's office read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Clashes broke out between Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and pro-Khalistani supporters on Friday after the former organised a ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march from Patiala's Arya Samaj to Kali Devi temple. Pro-Khalistani supporters assembled near the temple, and the two sides pelted stones at each other and brandished swords as well. Police had to fire 15 rounds of shots in the air to bring the situation under control.

Mann chaired a high-level security meeting on Friday wherein he directed police to launch a probe into the violence, and asked director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra to keep a close watch over the law and order situation of Patiala and constantly update him.

(With inputs from bureau)