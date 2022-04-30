Patiala clash: Hindu bodies protest outside temple, say ‘don’t underestimate us’

A day after clashes broke out between two groups outside the Kali Devi temple in Patiala in Punjab, another protest was held at the same place on Saturday. A Hindu body called the Shiv Sena Hindustan led the protest. This comes after the Patiala administration temporarily snapped mobile internet services in the district earlier in the day.

Yograj Sharma, president of the Shiv Sena Hindustan, told news agency ANI that the Hindus of Punjab “are ready to protest”. “The administration (Patiala authorities) should not underestimate us on the basis of the number of people gathered here,” he was quoted as saying.

As many as three police officials have been transferred on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the clashes. According to a statement from the chief minister's office, Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Rakesh Aggarwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Nanak Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Harpal Singh have been transferred.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended till 6pm in Patiala, with the statement from CM's office explaining that the move was made as there is likelihood of “tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons…disturbance of public peace and tranquility…due to the recent law and order events”.

Harish Singla, leader of right-wing Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group - which has no link with the Shiv Sena party, is the only person to have been arrested in the incident so far. Members of the group clashed with pro-Khalistani supporters on Friday in which both sides pelted stones at each other and even brandished swords. Police had to fire a total of 15 rounds of shots in the air to bring the situation under control.

Mann chaired a high-level meeting on Friday, which was attended by Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra, and ordered an enquiry into the clashes. He directed police officials not to spare any culprit and promised strict action against them.