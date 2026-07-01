'Deplorable, not isolated': India condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan's Farooqabad

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the reported demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, calling it a “highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism” against a revered Sikh shrine. In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Islamabad to investigate the incident, restore the damaged portions of the gurdwara, and ensure the safety and well-being of religious minorities. (Screengrab/HT)

The gurdwara, located in Pakistan's Punjab province, was reportedly demolished on the night of June 24.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Islamabad to investigate the incident, restore the damaged portions of the gurdwara, and ensure the safety and well-being of religious minorities.

Also Read | Kin of Sikh couple killed in Pak gurdwara to get ₹3 lakh each

‘Strongly condemn, highly deplorable’: MEA's remarks “We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan," the statement said.

"We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern".

The MEA said the incident was not an isolated one and reflected what it described as the continued targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.