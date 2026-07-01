‘Peace can't be one-sided’, ‘forgotten Pahalgam’: BJP, oppn react to letter calling for India-Pak talks

Reacting to the letter, BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh said peace cannot be one-sided and that water and blood cannot flow together, pointing to the suspended Indus Water Treaty. “We desire peace, but we will not tolerate Pakistan-sponsored terrorism being brought into our country in the name of peace. This will be considered an act of war. For the first time, a government has spoken so decisively against terrorism. We want peace, but not the kind of peace advocated by parties that practice the politics of appeasement where we remain silent while extremism and terrorism spread in our country,” Vallabh said.

However, Congress MP Manish Tiwari did not seem to be in favour of talks as he pointed at instances of Pakistan's aggression against India since the formation of Bangladesh. He said that India's peace-making efforts for the last 50 years have only been met with Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks. “It's extremely unfortunate that some people have forgotten the Baisaran massacre. It has been only 1 year 2 months and 8 days since innocent tourists where mercilessly butchered in front of their families in the name of their faith. Pakistan's perfidy, its export of terror against India, its desire for retribution to bleed India with a thousand cuts now goes back almost 5 decades when we dismembered Pakistan and created a new country called Bangladesh,” he said. Also read: 'Deplorable, not isolated': India condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan's Farooqabad “I am really surprised as to how these very eminent people can forget this history. What do you want to talk to Pakistan about? What is it that India wants from Pakistan? The only thing India wants from Pakistan is that there should be no export of terror. So, under those circumstances this misty-eyed romanticism about wanting to normalise relaationships with a country which has been hell-bent upon creating a mayhem and terror in India is completely inexplicable, completely beyond comprehension. God alone knows where this pressure is coming from, which is that invisible hand which seems to be pressurising people in India to try and normalise,” he said.

However, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha said that track 2 diplomacy is the only way to end the hypocrisy plaguing India-Pakistan ties. “There are complexities that the state faces, issues like water disputes and terrorism. We are witnessing various contradictions as well; for instance, right after the Pahalgam incident, cricket matches are being played in Dubai. Isn't that hypocrisy? The only way to avoid such hypocrisy while simultaneously engaging in 'Track II' diplomacy is to be clear,” he said. Also read: Mumbai weather: IMD Red alert in city, adjoining areas as rain causes waterlogging in Andheri, Worli; Powai lake swells “If I were to analyze the statements made by the RSS top leadership over the last three months, it becomes quite evident at whose behest these things are happening. So, the state should make its own calculations and assess its priorities. However, regarding people-to-people contact—music, literature, cartoons—we had hoped that both leaders would take steps to ease restrictions and restore the connections that have existed since the time of partition,” he said.