Patient raped in Karnataka govt hospital, 1 arrested

Mysuru A patient was allegedly raped on Friday night at a government hospital in Karnataka's Kalburgi district, officials said.

Soon after the incident, the accused was arrested after the relative of a patient caught hold of him and alerted the security staff

The incident happened at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) to which the hospital is attached, and the accused was arrested on the same night, police and hospital officials said.

“The patient was being treated in the hospital for the last six months and she is not mentally sound. When the incident occurred, the two security personnel were changing shifts, making it easy for the accused to sneak into the ward,” said Dr Ambaraiah Rudravadi, district surgeon of GIMS hospital. “As the patient could not control nature calls, the other patients in the ward were reluctant to stay near the patient. So, the ward was isolated when this incident occurred,” he added.

“The hospital has 750 beds and we are facing a shortage of security staff. Such an incident has not earlier occurred in the hospital. We have already submitted a proposal to higher authorities to appoint more security at night since they work in three shifts,” Dr Rudravadi said.

Soon after the incident, the accused was arrested after the relative of a patient caught hold of him and alerted the security staff. "We have registered a case against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape), based on the complaint of a GIMS staff nurse at the Brahmaputra police station," a police official said.

Dr Rudravadi said, “We are identifying the duty doctor and other staff who were on duty and verifying security lapse. We will send a report to higher medical education authorities soon.”

GIMS director and dean Dr Kavitha Patil said, “The hospital is facing a shortage of staff. The district hospital authorities should get the approval for their needs from us. We will respond immediately to the requirements of the hospital as this is the only hospital in the district headquarters and poor patients depend upon it.”

