Patna airport receives bomb threat mail; security heightened

A bomb threat email was received by the Patna Airport authorities, causing a temporary scare on the premises on Tuesday. As per the Patna Airport Director, the bomb threat led to heightened security across the Patna's Jayprakash Narayan International Airport. The Patna airport. (HT file)

The Director of Patna Airport on 1:10 pm on Tuesday received a threatening email. The email contained a bomb threat, which led to immediate security measures on the airport. This is the second bomb threat issued to an airport on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a bomb threat was received by the Vadodara Airport in Gujarat via email. The airport authorities were quick to take action and immediately contacted the police and heightened security across the premises.

A probe has been launched to track down the person who sent the threat email, and Vadodara Cyber Crime is tracing the source of the threat.

On Tuesday, a hoax bomb threat caused a significant delay in a Dubai-bound flight from Chennai. The flight was carrying 268 passengers, and was flying out from the Chennai International Airport on June 18.

After an email warning about a bomb on the aircraft was received here, security agencies conducted a thorough check of the international flight that was scheduled for departure around 10.30 am on Tuesday.

In the midst of the series of hoax bomb threats hitting the country, another bomb threat was received by a Dubai-bound flight taking off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday.

"On June 17 at 9:35 am, an email was received in the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office, IGI Airport with the threat of a bomb inside a Delhi to Dubai flight," the police said.

Last week, several museums in Delhi received bomb threats, which later turned out to be bogus, the police said. Officials said that bomb threats were sent to around 10-15 museums including the Railway Museum in Delhi via emails.

(With inputs from ANI)