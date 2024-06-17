Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road receives bomb threat email, search underway

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai's Mira Road received a bomb threat through email on Monday, news agency ANI reported. After receiving the threat of a bomb in a hospital, the police barricaded the premises to stop the movement of the people. The bomb squad and dog squad have reached the spot for investigation, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police, said. Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai's Mira Road received a bomb threat through email on Monday.(PTI)

In a similar incident, a mental hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district received a bomb threat via email on June 12 which was later considered to be fake. Upon getting the information about the threat, the police and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team had reached the hospital located in Banganga locality in the city and scanned the premises but nothing was found.

On June 12 itself, several museums, including the National Museum and Rail Museum, and two mental health institutes – IHBAS (Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences) and VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences) – received bomb threat e-mails in New Delhi. The officials said that nothing suspicious was found in the searches and later the calls were declared hoax.

The e-mails were received by the National Museum in Kartavya Path, Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri and Gandhi Museum in Daryaganj and several others stating that the bomb was planted in their premises.

Two medical facilities – IHBAS located in Shahdara and Vimhans Hospital in Lajpat Nagar – also received the threat e-mails containing the same contents, the officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.