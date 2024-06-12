National Railway Museum in Delhi receives bomb threat mail: Official

The National Railway Museum in Delhi received a bomb threat e-mail on Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said. Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad visited the museum premises and searched the area before calling it a hoax. (National Rail Museum | Website)

A senior police officer confirmed that the National Railway Museum in Chanakyapuri received an email containing a bomb threat.

HT contacted Delhi Police about the mail details and the copy will be updated accordingly.

After the bomb threat mail on Tuesday, Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad visited the museum premises and searched the area before calling it a hoax.