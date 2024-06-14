Chandigarh Police seek Google’s help to trace bomb threat e-mail

A day after the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Sector 32 received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday morning, Chandigarh Police on Thursday reached out to Google India to trace the IP address of the sender. After a meticulous search operation from 10.05 am to 12.30 pm, nothing suspicious was found on the premises of Mental Health Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said they were awaiting assistance from Google to locate the IP address of the e-mail sender that will help them track down the accused.

An 80-bed hospital, MHI is managed by the department of medical education and research, Chandigarh. The director-principal of GMCH-32 serves as the MHI director, while the head of the psychiatry department at GMCH-32 is the additional director at MHI.

The e-mail from “Adam Lanza” (necronecro93@gmail.com), sent to the MHI director, had threatened that “bombs had been planted inside the psychiatric hospital and would soon detonate, everyone will die.” The e-mail also claimed that the group “Terrorizers111” is responsible for the act.

Upon being sounded, a team of police officers, including DSP (South), DSP (Operation Cell) and SHO of Sector-34 police station, along with the bomb detection squad, had arrived at the scene.

After a meticulous search operation from 10.05 am to 12.30 pm, nothing suspicious was found on the hospital premises.

According to police, the threat e-mail was sent to all major mental health institutions of the country. The group has previously threatened educational institutions as well.