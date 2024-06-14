Chandigarh Police seek Google’s help to trace bomb threat e-mail
ByNaina Mishra, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2024 09:12 AM IST
Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said they were awaiting assistance from Google to locate the IP address of the e-mail sender that will help them track down the accused
A day after the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Sector 32 received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday morning, Chandigarh Police on Thursday reached out to Google India to trace the IP address of the sender.
Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said they were awaiting assistance from Google to locate the IP address of the e-mail sender that will help them track down the accused.
An 80-bed hospital, MHI is managed by the department of medical education and research, Chandigarh. The director-principal of GMCH-32 serves as the MHI director, while the head of the psychiatry department at GMCH-32 is the additional director at MHI.
The e-mail from “Adam Lanza” (necronecro93@gmail.com), sent to the MHI director, had threatened that “bombs had been planted inside the psychiatric hospital and would soon detonate, everyone will die.” The e-mail also claimed that the group “Terrorizers111” is responsible for the act.
Upon being sounded, a team of police officers, including DSP (South), DSP (Operation Cell) and SHO of Sector-34 police station, along with the bomb detection squad, had arrived at the scene.
After a meticulous search operation from 10.05 am to 12.30 pm, nothing suspicious was found on the hospital premises.
According to police, the threat e-mail was sent to all major mental health institutions of the country. The group has previously threatened educational institutions as well.