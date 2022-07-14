Patna: Arms including an AK-47 rifle, cane bombs recovered from Maoists hideouts

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, suspected to be hidden by Maoists was recovered by the joint team of security forces, STF and districts police from forest areas of Hardia in Gaya and Langurahi, Pachrukhia and Tari of Aurangabad district on Wednesday.

One AK-47 assault rifle with 250 rounds of bullets, two magazines and a magazine pouch from Hardia hilly areas while in Aurangabad, an assault rifle, UGBL, SLR, rifle, pistol, 394 live cartridges, 372 cane bombs, 10 electronic detonators, 150 Naxal literatures, eight magazine, six UBGL rounds, food items and a motorolla wireless set from Chakarbandha hill were recovered.

According to Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur, a joint team of 205 CoBRA battalion and 159 battalion of CRPF conducted a search at Hardia and recovered the firearm and ammunition.

“It is suspected that a Maoists group, who had been camping in the area, escaped before the troops reached the spot, leaving behind the ammunition.

In Aurangabad, security forces with the help of STF and district police, arrested 10 Maoists in two separate raids besides recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Maoist den.

Police had recovered a country-made rifle, pistol, four live cartridges and three cell phones from their possession.

“This is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national designs of the Maoists in this area. Police have intensified combing and area domination exercises in the region to uncover more such Naxal hideouts, if any, police said, adding that in the last six months, 30 Maoists have been arrested so far.

