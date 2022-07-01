Maoists torch road construction machines in Gadchiroli
Maoists burnt down six vehicles engaged in road construction work and thrashed the labourers in Bhamragarh tehsil of Gadchiroli on Thursday.
Gadchiroli district superintendent of police Ankit Goyal said that a group of armed Maoists stormed the road work site near Visamundi village under Nargunda police assistance centre and stopped the ongoing work. They later torched the vehicles and beat up the labourers working there.
The Maoists have been opposing road works in areas where they hold influence for years because it makes it easier for security personnel to move.
In the past too, there have been incidents of Maoists burning down vehicles engaged in developmental works in the district. However, the frequency of such incidents has gone down and the latest incident has taken place after a long gap.
The Maoists, who have been active in the district since the 1980s, suffered a major setback when its top leader, Milind Teltumbde, central committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and head of the newly formed MMC (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh confluence) zone, was killed in an encounter along with other 26 rebels in November last year.
Goyal said the recent incident is a desperate attempt by the extremists to mark their presence. Maoists also killed three villagers in separate incidents last month after branding them as police informers, he added.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics