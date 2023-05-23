Patna high court stays proceedings against ex-MLA, official in rape case

PATNA: The Patna high court on Tuesday stayed proceedings against former Jhanjharpur MLA Gulab Yadav in a rape case against him filed by a woman lawyer. The FIR was registered by the Rupaspur police station in Patna on the order of a Danapur court (File Photo)

“No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner in connection with the complaint case,” justice Sandeep Kumar said on Tuesday on a petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Gulab Yadav. The case has been listed for hearing on September 6.

Senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans was also named in the case.

The Patna police registered a first information report (FIR) against Yadav and Sanjeev Hans in December 2022 in a rape case filed against them by a lawyer of the Allahabad High Court.

The woman first complained to police in 2021, alleging that the former legislator lured her with promise to make her a member of the Bihar Women’s Commission and called her to his residence in Rukanpura in Patna in 2016. The woman alleged that the RJD leader raped her and shot it on his mobile phone.

Lawyer Shivnanadan Bhatri, who appeared for the RJD leader, said the high court order was a big relief for Sanjiv Hans and Gulab Yadav. “Now, the HC will hear the case and decide future course of action,” he added.

According to the FIR registered by the Rupaspur police station in Patna on the order of a Danapur court, the former legislator called the rape survivor to a hotel in Delhi, where IAS officer Sanjeev Hans was also present, and threatened to release the video. The FIR said the two raped the woman lawyer at the hotel in Delhi and subsequently at other hotels on different dates