Patna hospital murder: How Bihar Police tracked gangster Chandan Mishra's killers from Kolkata

Bihar Police on Saturday arrested all the five accused behind the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at a hospital in Patna. A chilling CCTV footage of several armed men entering a room to shoot Chandan Mishra also emerged from Patna's Paras Hospital.(CCTV grab/HT)

The arrests were made from New Town in Kolkata, around 530 kilometers from Patna, where the crime was committed.

The police said that the accused fled to Kolkata after committing the crime, following which the police started a manhunt for the accused and traced the accused to a town near the West Bengal capital.

The Bihar police jointly worked with the West Bengal police to reach the five accused who were arrested on Saturday morning from New Town near Kolkata, reported PTI citing police.

Also read: 5 policemen suspended following gangster's murder at Patna hospital

Hid in Kolkata, tracked through mobile phones

A police officer said that the accused were tracked through their mobile phone tower location. Following Mishra's murder, all the five accused left Bihar and fled to Kolkata.

After tracking their location, the Bihar and West Bengal police worked together to arrest them. They were found hiding inside a flat in a housing complex in New Town near the West Bengal capital.

Also read: 5 men stroll into Patna hospital with guns, kill rival gangster Chandan Mishra, and leave: Chilling moments on CCTV

The police officer added that out of the five accused who have been arrested, four were directly involved in the killing. However, the role of the fifth accused, whether he was also involved in the killing or just helped the rest of them to hide, is yet not clear.

“All the accused were hiding in a flat in the housing complex in New Town area. Of the five, four were directly involved in the killing. Whether the fifth accused was involved in the crime or he only helped the others to hide is being probed. They fled Patna after the incident and came to Kolkata,” PTI quoted the police officer as saying.

He added that the arrested accused will be produced before a court where the Bihar police will seek their transit remand.

“Their mobile phone tower location helped us track them. The Bihar Police will produce them before a local court, seeking transit remand,” he said.

The identity of those who have been arrested has not been made public yet.

Chandan Mishra’s murder

Gangster Chandan Mishra, who was a convicted gangster and was facing a life sentence in a murder case, was out on a medical parole when he was killed on Thursday. Preliminary investigations suggest that Mishra was killed in a gang war.

Mishra had been arrested from Kolkata in 2014 and spent years in Bihar's jails. He was associated with interstate gold robber Santosh Singh, according to the police. He was a native of Buxar and had over 20 criminal cases against him, including those of murder, bank robbery and dacoity.

A chilling CCTV footage of several armed men entering a room to shoot Mishra also emerged from Patna's Paras Hospital, showing five men with guns entering the hospital room Mishra was apparently admitted and coming out of there.