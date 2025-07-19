Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

5 policemen suspended following gangster's murder at Patna hospital

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 04:30 pm IST

The development comes shortly after the five accused were arrested from Kolkata's New Town in connection with the murder, PTI reported.

Five policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with gangster Chandan Mishra's murder at Patna hospital, an official said on Saturday.

Five policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty following Chandan Mishra's murder. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Five policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty following Chandan Mishra's murder. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Those suspended include a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and two constables. The five police personnel were from the Shastri Nagar Police Station in the Bihar capital.

The development comes shortly after the five accused were arrested from Kolkata's New Town in connection with the murder, PTI reported, citing the police.

According to the police, the accused were apprehended from a housing complex in the metropolis's satellite township during a joint raid by the Patna Police and West Bengal STF.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 5 policemen suspended following gangster's murder at Patna hospital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On