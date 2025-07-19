5 policemen suspended following gangster's murder at Patna hospital

Five policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with gangster Chandan Mishra's murder at Patna hospital, an official said on Saturday. Five policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty following Chandan Mishra's murder. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Those suspended include a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and two constables. The five police personnel were from the Shastri Nagar Police Station in the Bihar capital.

The development comes shortly after the five accused were arrested from Kolkata's New Town in connection with the murder, PTI reported, citing the police.

According to the police, the accused were apprehended from a housing complex in the metropolis's satellite township during a joint raid by the Patna Police and West Bengal STF.