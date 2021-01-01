e-paper
Patna Meteorological Observatory gets centennial observing station status

Patna Meteorological Observatory gets centennial observing station status

The 154-year-old Patna Meteorological Observatory is among the earliest observatories set up by the then British Corps of Engineers.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:15 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
The Patna Meteorological Observatory was established in 1867.
The Patna Meteorological Observatory was established in 1867.
         

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Geneva has awarded the status of to the Patna meteorological observatory in recognition to its long-term meteorological observation exceeding over 100 years.

The recognition has come as a result of extensive consultation and close collaboration between WMO climate, network and instrument experts representing WMO technical commissions, the Global Climate Observing System.

Patna meteorological centre’s director Vivek Sinha said that WMO took the decision to confer the status of ‘centennial observing station’ to the meteorological observatory in its 72nd executive council meeting held in September 2020.

“With this recognition, Patna has joined a niche club of cities having a long-term record of scientific observation in the field of meteorology, climatology and applied science. These observatories are unique sources of information about atmospheric parameters,” Sinha said.

Established in 1867, Patna meteorological observatory is among the earliest observatories set up by the then British Corps of Engineers.

As per MeT officials, initially observations were taken twice a day at 9.30 am and 3.30 pm local time and subsequently the frequency was increased to four and then eight observations at three hourly intervals. The responsibility of observation and management of all meteorological offices was transferred to India Meteorological Department (IMD) after it was formally established in 1875.

