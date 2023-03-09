Home / India News / Pattern of viruses changed unexpectedly in past six months, says expert

Pattern of viruses changed unexpectedly in past six months, says expert

ANI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 09, 2023 04:15 PM IST

Hospitals across the country are reporting thousands of cases of influenza A subtype H3N2.

With sudden increase of influenza A subtype H3N2 cases across the country raising concerns, health expert at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital on Thursday pointed out that the pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly in the past six months.

Hospitals across the country are reporting thousands of cases of H3N2 influenza.(Representative image)

According to Dr Dhiren Gupta, Senior Consultant, department of paediatric emergency and critical care, Sir Gangaram hospital, said, "Over the past 6 months pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly. Normally, we expect influenza as the number 1 virus which can lead to hospitalisation. This time Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 has led to a lot of respiratory tract infections."

Dr Gupta further said, "Another observation- type B influenza (past two months 5 leading to PICU admission) has led to more severe pulmonary infections in form of ARDS, severe pneumonia requiring ventilation."

He said that another virus which is leading to serious disease is adenovirus.

"Over the past 2 months, there is a significant rise in adenovirus leading to intensive care unit admission. (11 patients required PICU over two months (Jan, Feb 2023) vs 17 in last 1 year (Jan till December 2022)," he pointed out.

Further explaining adenovirus, Dr Gupta said that DNA virus mainly affects the upper respiratory tract, and eyes and spreads like COVID.

"Adenovirus is a DNA virus, with more than 60 subtypes, severe disease has been associated with serotype 7, 14, serotype 5, 21, 14. Mainly affect the upper respiratory tract, and eyes. It can cause pneumonia in immunocompromised. Spread like COVID. Previously thought that this virus mainly affects less than two years and immunocompromised but this year its behaviour was very different, Cidofovir can be used in progressive disease in immunocompromised." he explained.

