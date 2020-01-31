Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files review plea in Supreme Court, says he was a minor

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:55 IST

Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Delhi 2012 gang-rape and murder case, on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking the review of a plea challenging an order where the court had dismissed his juvenility claim.

Gupta’s plea came just a day ahead of his execution as per a court order on Saturday at 6am.

The top court had on January 20 dismissed the special leave petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, 25, claiming that he was a minor at the time of the crime on December 16, 2012, and that the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact while convicting him.

A bench led by Justice R Banumathi had declined to re-open this aspect of the case. It had ruled that the accused were entitled to raise the point about their age at any point under the Juvenile Justice Act. But this plea could not be brought up again and again.

The bench noted that Pawan Gupta had already contended that he was juvenile back in 2012 during proceedings in the trial court, the high court and later the Supreme Court and this point was dismissed.

The Delhi High Court had on December 19 last year dismissed Gupta’s claim that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December 2012 and had deprecated the conduct of his lawyer, AP Singh, for filing forged documents and not appearing in the court.

One of the six people arrested for 2012 gang-rape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic had been let off after three years in custody because he was a minor.

Four accused - Pawan, Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - were convicted and sentenced to death in a trial that was completed within just a year of the brutal crime.

The sixth, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide at Tihar jail a few months before the trial court delivered its guilty verdict.