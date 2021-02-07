PDM to hold 'historic' rally in Pakistan's Hyderabad on February 9
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced a "historic" rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - the 11-party opposition alliance - in Hyderabad on February 9.
Talking to the media in Sehwan, the chief minister said that people from all over the country would attend the PDM rally in the Sindh province on Tuesday, ARY News reported.
Key opposition leaders including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would address the rally.
Commenting over local body elections in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said that the LG polls will be held across the province as per the Constitution, according to ARY News.
Ali Shah also spoke on the federal government's move to amend the Constitution by bringing an ordinance to allow open balloting in the upcoming Senate elections.
This comes after the PDM on Thursday announced a long march against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government on March 26, which is seen as one of the major components of the opposition's anti-government movement, which began last year.
"Caravans of long march will leave for Islamabad from across the country on March 26," Rehman said, while adding that the PDM had decided that "we will contest the Senate elections jointly; there will be a joint strategy for it and we will not compete against each other. We will field joint candidates."
- People familiar with the matter stated that Kaul quit the microblogging website in the first week of January, and will continue with the company until the end of March to help the transition.
- “Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India,” Harris said.
