Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi to pursue dialogue with Pakistan

PTI |
May 08, 2025 04:50 PM IST

Mufti said the devastating attack in Pahalgam on April 22 has pushed India-Pakistan relations "dangerously close to the edge of catastrophe"

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Thursday asked India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose dialogue to end hostilities.

Mehbooba Mufti says, "It is painfully clear that there can be no military solution, only more suffering."(ANI)
Mehbooba Mufti says, "It is painfully clear that there can be no military solution, only more suffering."(ANI)

Taking to microblogging platform X, Mufti said the devastating attack in Pahalgam on April 22 has pushed India-Pakistan relations "dangerously close to the edge of catastrophe".

"The tragic loss of innocent lives including women and children on both sides is a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of conflict. With every passing moment of escalation, more lives hang in the balance.

"It is painfully clear that there can be no military solution, only more suffering," she said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir urged the leadership of both India and Pakistan to choose peaceful coexistence.

"I especially appeal to the Prime Minister of India to choose dialogue to end hostilities. Now, more than ever peaceful co existence & engagement must serve as our only instrument.

"Only through sincere and sustained efforts can we de-escalate tensions and begin the hard work of restoring peace," she added.

Get Operation Sindoor Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi to pursue dialogue with Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On