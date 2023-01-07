'Peeing in open on campus': BJP targets Kanhaiya Kumar over urinating incident

The mid-air urinating incident in the Air India flight reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take a swipe at the Congress for somewhat a similar controversy by the party leader Kanhaiya Kumar back in 2015, when he was a student of the Jawaharlal University (JNU). BJP leader Amit Malviya attacked the grand old party for its “second-most popular” leader being accused of urinating in the open.

“Since we are in the middle of a #PeeGate, let’s not forget, Kanhaiya Kumar, second most popular Congress leader, after Rahul Gandhi (as declared by Jairam Ramesh), was accused of peeing in open on campus and flashing when asked not to. The Congress has such talent in its ranks,” Malviya tweeted.

The incident is from 2015, when Kumar was not a students' union leader. According to a former female JNU student, the Congress leader was found urinating in the open, however, he “misbehaved with her and threatened her” after she confronted him. Calling Kumar a “false revolutionary”, the former student produced an unsigned letter by the JNU's chief proctor to back her claims. The officials later confirmed that Kanhaiya was fined for the case. However, the All India Students' Federation (AISF), the body Kumar represented then, dismissed the allegations and termed it an attempt to malign his image.

The former JNU Students' Union president and the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader joined the Congress in 2021 with an aim to “save the idea of India” in “this time of urgency”. Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called Kumar “the second-most popular leader” in the party after Rahul Gandhi.