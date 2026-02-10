'Announced and published book not same': Penguin's fresh clarification amid Naravane memoir row

Amid the ongoing controversy around the alleged unauthorised circulation of former Army chief General MM Naravane’s memoir, the Penguin Random House India (PRHI) issued a statement clarifying that an announced book, available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same. As allegations of unauthorized circulation rose, the publisher emphasized the difference between announced books and those actually available for sale. (PTI)

The clarification comes shortly after PRHI issued a clarification stating that the publisher has the exclusive publishing rights to Naravane’s memoir ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ and that the book has not yet been published.

The publisher is facing the heat after an alleged circulation of pdf copies of Naravane’s memoir, which is yet to be cleared by the Ministry of Defence. The book has been at the heart of controvery in the latest Parliament session, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked excerpts from the book to attack the government. The Delhi Police has filed an FIR and launched a probe into the alleged illegal circulation.

Penguin Random House on Tuesday released a detailed note explaining how book publishing works.

What ‘published’ really means at PRHI In its latest statement, PRHI outlined the distinction between an announced book, a book available for pre-order, a title scheduled for future release, and a published book, stressing that these stages are often misunderstood.

PRHI said a book is considered “published” only when it is available for purchase through retail channels, and not when it is merely announced, listed for pre-order, or assigned a future release date.

The publisher said that announcing a book only signals intent to publish and does not mean the book exists in a saleable form, while pre-orders are a standard industry practice that allow advance bookings but do not indicate availability. It added in an X post that even a scheduled publication date does not mean the book has been released, reinforcing that publication occurs solely at the point of retail availability.