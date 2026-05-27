Penpa Tsering sworn in for second term as head of Tibet’s 'government-in-exile' in Dharamshala

The head of the Tibetan "government-in-exile", Penpa Tsering, on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to the "Middle Way Policy" chartered by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama for the resolution of issues with the Chinese government, as he took oath here following his re-election to the post. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (L) attends the oath taking ceremony of government's "sikyong" or leader Penpa Tsering (R), President of the Central Tibetan Administration at Namgyal Monastery in McLeod Ganj near Dharamsala. (AFP)

Addressing a gathering after the swearing-in ceremony at McLeod Ganj, the Sikyong (head) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also accused the Chinese government of attempting to "erase" Tibetan identity and spreading "misinformation" aimed at weakening Tibetan unity.

Penpa Tsering said that "Middle Way Policy" which seeks a resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict through non-violence, dialogue and mutual benefit would be lasting.

"We will continue the backchannel communications with caution and steadiness with the Chinese government until a resolution is achieved," he said.

The Tibetan leader called upon community members, both living inside Tibet and in exile, to preserve Tibetan language, culture and religion, a statement said.

"The 17th Kashag (cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the democratically elected government-in-exile, reiterates our commitment to keep the thought and counsel of the Dalai Lama at its very core," Penpa Tsering said.

"We shall uphold equitable justice founded on rules and regulations, harness collective effort through principled policy implementation, and move forward to achieve common goal," he said.

The CTA will pursue political and social welfare initiatives "with the primary goal of long-term sustainability of the Tibetan struggle until a just resolution of the Tibet-China conflict is achieved", he said.

Attributing all accomplishments of his administration to the "boundless blessings and far-reaching noble deeds" of the Dalai Lama, he also expressed gratitude to the government and people of India, the United States and other countries "for their continued support for the cause of Tibet".

Concluding his speech, the Sikyong prayed for the long life of the Dalai Lama and expressed hope for the eventual reunion of Tibetans living inside and outside Tibet.

The Central Tibetan Administration is organising a Tibetan cultural festival at the Police Ground in Dharamshala from May 28 to 30.

India is home to the world's largest Tibetan diaspora, with an estimated population of 80,000 to 100,000 Tibetan refugees and their descendants.

Since the arrival of the Dalai Lama in 1959, the Tibetan community has preserved its language, culture, and Buddhist traditions while living in settlements across the country.

The Tibetan government-in-exile, which serves as the political and cultural centre of the Tibetan community, functions from McLeod Gang.

The Dalai Lama had voluntarily devolved all political and administrative authority to "democratically elected" Tibetan leadership, ending nearly 400 years of dual role as spiritual and temporal head.