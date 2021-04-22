People above 18 will get free Covid vaccine in state: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh will provide free Covid vaccine to all its adult population, said chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday.

“The state government will pay for corona vaccination for people over 18 years of age. We will take all possible steps to protect the lives of our citizens,” he said, as per a press note issued by the public relations department.

The chief minister added that the Centre has been requested for adequate stocks of vaccines.

“Chhattisgarh ranks fourth in the entire country in giving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the age group above 45 years and fifth in vaccinating 60+ age group. Total 88% healthcare workers, and 92% frontline workers have been given the first dose of vaccine. A total of 5,1 25, 640 corona vaccine doses have been used so far in Chhattisgarh,” the note said.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday made Covid testing mandatory for all those arriving in the state via air, road, or rail. The decision followed the state recording over 225,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,993 deaths in the last one month.