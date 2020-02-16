‘People are happy’: Manish Sisodia on Kejriwal’s decision to retain ministers

india

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday take oath as Delhi’s third-time chief minister along with the same set of ministers he had in his last cabinet.

Other ministers to take oath at the Ramlila Maidan will include Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

Manish Sisodia, who was Kejriwal’s deputy and is likely to retain the post, said he and his colleagues worked hard during the last term.

“There is nothing wrong if Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks that the same cabinet should be repeated. People are happy with the work of the cabinet and we won the elections on basis of our work,” Sisodia said, according to news agency ANI.

“We will continue to build and maintain the confidence of the people,” the senior AAP leader said.

As the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also held the education portfolio. The finance, planning, tourism, land and building, vigilance, services, women and child development and art, culture and languages departments were also under him.

Satyendar Jain had the portfolios of health, industries, power, public works department, home and urban development under him. He is an architect.

Gopal Rai, the AAP’s convener of the Delhi unit, had held the rural development department apart from holding the charge for general administration department, irrigation and flood control and labour.

Imran Hussain held the triple charge for the departments of environment and forest, food and supply and election.

Rajendra Gautam was in charge of the Social Welfare department along with SC & ST, Gurudwara Elections, Water and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Kailash Gahlot looked after the departments of transport, revenue, law, justice and legislative affairs, information and technology and administrative reforms.

The AAP registered a spectacular victory in the recently-held Delhi assembly elections by winning 62 of the 70 seats.