Home / India News / Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal reacts as ED arrests Manish Sisodia on eve of bail plea hearing

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal reacts as ED arrests Manish Sisodia on eve of bail plea hearing

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 09, 2023 07:32 PM IST

Initially arrested on Feb 26 by the CBI, the former Delhi deputy CM is currently lodged in Tihar jail, and is under judicial custody till March 20.

That the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Manish Sisodia on the eve of a hearing on his bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case shows that the Modi government is hell bent on keeping him in jail for a long time, that too in a fake case, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, shortly after his former deputy's arrest by the central agency.

Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI)
Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI)

Also Read | Delhi excise policy case: Timeline of how Manish Sisodia landed in jail

The public, said Kejriwal, is ‘watching everything and will teach the Centre a lesson.'

“Manish was first arrested by the CBI. It did not find any evidence, no money was recovered in its raid. The hearing on his bail plea will take place tomorrow. He would've been granted bail. So, the ED arrested him. They (the government) have only one goal – to keep Manish behind the bars at all costs, and that too by filing fake cases every day. The public will answer,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted in Hindi.

The ED arrested Sisodia under money laundering charges after questioning him for a second time in three days. He was initially arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Feb 26; a day later, the city's Rouse Avenue court – where his plea for regular bail will come up – sent him to CBI's custody for five days and, on March 4, for two more days. Eventually, he was sent to judicial custody and is currently lodged in Tihar jail, where both rounds of questioning by the ED took place.

Also Read | Delhi excise case: AAP fears for Manish Sisodia’s safety inside Tihar jail

Satyendar Jain, another jailed AAP leader is also in Tihar; the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in May last year in a separate case. Both resigned as ministers on Feb 28,

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
enforcement directorate manish sisodia arvind kejriwal + 1 more
enforcement directorate manish sisodia arvind kejriwal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out