People ask how Adani became successful, his link to PM, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government linking the massive rise in the business fortunes of businessman Gautam Adani to the current ruling dispensation coming to power in 2014.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha as the first opposition speaker, Gandhi said, “From $8 billion in 2014, how did his net worth increase to $120 billion in 2022? In the list of the richest people in the world, he (Gautam Adani) was in 609th position in 2014. Some magic happened, and he reached the second position.”

“Several people came up to us and asked me about Adani. Only Adani is being talked about, from the apples of Kashmir and Himachal to ports, airports and even the roads we are walking on. Many people also asked us how Adani became successful and his connection to the Prime Minister of India”, said Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

“The relationship between Adani and the PM began many years ago when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. One man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi; he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi to construct the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. The idea that you bring these businessmen together, which in turn earned tremendous growth for Adani,” alleged Gandhi.

Responding to Gandhi’s speech, law minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Congress leader to not level wild allegations.

“The discussions that are conducted in this House are to be said with extreme seriousness and with complete proof. Do not level wild allegations.”

Speaker Om Birla disapproved of Gandhi displaying a picture of PM Modi with Adani in the business tycoon’s plane to highlight their widely perceived proximity.

Gandhi also criticised the President’s Address, saying that words such as unemployment and inflation were not there in the address.

Gandhi also questioned the Agniveer scheme for recruiting defence personnel claiming that youths aspiring to be in the army were not on the same page as the government on the scheme.

Senior officers have said the scheme will weaken the army, he claimed.