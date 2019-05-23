‘People disregarded politics of nepotism’: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana was among the states where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Lok Sabha polls and won all 10 seats. The BJP won seven seats in 2014. Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to Rajesh Moudgil about the BJP’s clean sweep. Edited excerpts:

How would you describe the outcome ?

It showed the people have disregarded politics of family, regional discrimination, nepotism and favouritism.

What significance does it have for you and your party?

It is of immense significance for the party in Haryana as our candidates primarily fought in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership. It [the victory] will be a big morale booster for the party workers and leaders as each one of us played their part.

What are your plans for the upcoming assembly polls?

We have worked hard to bring complete transparency and fairness in the functioning of the state government and we would further improve this in our next term. Though we have no plans for early assembly polls, it is up to the Election Commission to decide the dates as states like Maharashtra and Jharkhand are due for assembly polls around the same time.

