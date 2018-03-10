People don’t want to see Aurangzeb’s govt in Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi Adityanath

Likening the previous Samajwadi Party government to Mughal rule, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the people do not want Aurangzeb’s government in Uttar Pradesh.

“People have decided that they want good governance and development. They don’t want to see Aurangzeb’s government in the state,” Yogi said at a public meeting in Unwal area, hours before campaigning ended in Gorakhpur.

“Unlike other parties, the BJP does not import candidates from outside but fields its own workers. This is the basic difference between the BJP and other parties,” he said.

Yogi said the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party imported candidates for Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls and when it didn’t work, they made elephant (BSP’s poll symbol) sit on a bicycle (SP’s poll symbol). “People know that bicycle cannot move ahead with an elephant on it,” he said.

Terming the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance as ‘opportunism’ and a ‘deal’ that was done to promote anarchy, loot, corruption, hooliganism and separatism in the state, Yogi urged people to cast their vote keeping in mind the achievements of his 11-month old government and the four years of the BJP-led Central government.

“People of UP have rejected dynastic and family politics. They know it’s an alliance of opportunism and a deal,” said Yogi said moments before leaving for the rally ground at Ram Chaura from Gorakhnath temple.

Continuing his tirade against the SP-BSP alliance, the CM said under previous governments, women, farmers, youths, traders felt insecure due to hooliganism but at present there was peace and harmony in the state with criminals being put behind bars while many had fled due to rapid crackdown.

He urged people to cast vote in favour of BJP candidate Upendra Datt Shukla.

CM condemns vandalism of statues

Responding to mediapersons’ questions before leaving for the rally ground on Friday, the CM condemned the incidents where statues were vandalised. “We have already made it clear that no permission will be given to play with public sentiments. Such types of negative politics will not be allowed.”