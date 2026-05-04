'People have rejected Mamata': BJP Bengal president confident of landslide victory in 2026 elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to pull off an upset in West Bengal by ousting the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2026. The BJP’s Bengal president, Samik Bhattacharya, said the party is not just aiming to win the state but is confident of a landslide victory. BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)

The TMC, meanwhile, is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in power, while the BJP hopes to script history by forming its first government in the state.

"People of the state have already rejected the Trinamool Congress government and, in a few hours, the overwhelming majority of the seats will confirm that. In the fight between Mamata Banerjee and the people, the people have rejected Mamata Banerjee," Bhattacharya said outside a counting centre in Kolkata, according to PTI.

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On the other hand, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged her party workers and polling agents to remain alert and ensure that no foul play occurs by the BJP on counting day. On Sunday night, Mamata alleged incidents of power outages and suspicious activity near strong rooms ahead of vote counting.

In a post on X, the TMC supremo claimed she had received reports from multiple districts, including Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan, and parts of Kolkata, regarding phased load-shedding and disruptions in CCTV surveillance.

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"Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints. I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia's Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she said.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bhabanipur ahead of vote counting on Sunday.

"I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming," Adhikari told ANI.

Responding to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s statement on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency, the West Bengal LoP said, "This shows his ego. This won't work. Democracy wins every time in the country, ultimately. Similar conditions existed in Uttar Pradesh. Jungle Raj ended there long ago after the BJP came to power. Twenty years ago, Bihar also experienced a massive jungle raj. The people ended that too..."