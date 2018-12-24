People have right to speak their mind: Ashutosh Rana on Naseeruddin Shah’s statement

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana Sunday said people have the right to speak their mind in an independent country and there’s no need of conducting a “social trial” in such cases. His remarks came two days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s statement on mob violence in the country triggered a controversy.

“Everyone has the right to share his/her views. If someone speaks his mind in the country, does that mean there should be a social trial? We should seriously listen to him/her instead,” Rana said.

“If someone is speaking his mind and there is a debate, will it improve the country’s economic situation,” he said.

Shah had Friday said that at many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman.

The veteran actor also expressed anxiety over the well-being of his children, who he said have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 08:53 IST