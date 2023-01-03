‘People in Bihar don't know Nadda': Tejashwi Yadav's jibe over ‘alliance row’

People of Bihar don't know about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda, state's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Tuesday. His remarks came amid mudslinging between the BJP chief and chief minister Nitish Kumar over the latter's decision to part ways from the right wing party-led coalition in the state.

Addressing an event in Muzaffarpur, Nadda took a jibe at Bihar CM for severing ties with BJP and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the Mahagathbandhan. He said that Nitish Kumar didn't care about the people of the state and added that he “can't take a stand”. He further said that the chief minister “disrespected the people of Bihar” and there still exists “jungle-raj” in the state. “There is no law and order in the state. The time has come when the BJP should lead Bihar,” Nadda added.

Tesashwi Yadav responded to Nadda's remark and said people in Bihar rejected BJP earlier and that the party should “speak facts”.

“They (BJP) don't have anything to speak. They've said this earlier but people rejected them. They should speak about facts. People of Bihar don't know about BJP chief JP Nadda,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, CM Nitish Kumar also countered Nadda's statements and said the right wing party doesn't work for the country but themselves. “They (BJP) do not work for the country, they work for themselves and that is why our party broke the alliance with them,” he said.

