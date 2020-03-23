People not taking lockdown seriously, says PM Modi on Twitter

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:42 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the people of the country to take lockdown put in place across the country in the wake of coronavirus disease Covid-19 seriously. He also urged the state governments to ensure rules and laws are implemented.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure implementation of rules and laws,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi on Monday morning.

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Eighty-two districts in the country are under lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19.

In his address to the nation last week, the Prime Minister had asked people to observe 14-hour Janta Curfew. The same was implemented on Sunday, and saw widespread participation.

But some people in different cities violated the self-imposed curfew and came out on the roads.

In Nagpur, the police took action against 878 persons for various violations. The owners of 35 establishments were booked for keeping them open despite lockdown orders, police said.

There were reports of violation from Hyderabad too. “Some people are coming to see how the city looks. This is not good. They should remain in their homes and spend time creatively with their families,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Sunday.

A few cars and taxis were seen on roads in some cities in West Bengal.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases has reached close to 400 in India, with eight deaths.

After the Janta Curfew, many state governments anounced lockdown in various districts to check the spread of the disease. The violations will face strict action, the governments have warned.

The Delhi government has sealed the city’s borders with neighbouring states and suspended public transport.

“We have learnt this from the world that the less you venture outside, the less you come in contact with the world that much we can save ourselves,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Sunday.

“We are saying this repeatedly that you can save yourself from coronavirus,” he said.