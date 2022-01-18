People not willing to get vaccinated in Assam should stay at home: CM Sarma

The Assam government has said that vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is not mandatory for the state's population but people who are not willing to get the jab should stay at home.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that those unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter offices, restaurants and attend meetings.

“People not willing to get vaccinated can stay back at home. In Assam, if necessary, then the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will have to be shown. We cannot allow anti-public work to happen,” Sarma told reporters.

Last week, the Assam chief minister said that people who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed entry into public places from January 16.

Till now, authorities have administered more than 40 million vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries in Assam of which 203,392 doses were administered on Monday.

As many as 767,253 children between the ages of 15-18 have been inoculated and more than 56,000 precautionary doses have been administered to beneficiaries that include health care and frontline workers, people with comorbidities (suffering from many diseases) and those above 60 years of age.

Assam has so far recorded 653,717 Covid-19 cases, 6,217 related deaths, 622,205 recoveries and 23,948 active cases.

The state government has revised the timings of the ongoing night curfew from 10pm to 6am. Earlier, the night curfew in Assam was from 11.30am to 6pm.

According to the restrictions to ward off the spread of Covid-19, workplaces, business establishments, public and private offices have been asked to close early.

Dining in service in restaurants, eateries and dhabas is allowed till 9pm with 50% seating capacity. The takeaway service from these establishments is open till 10pm.

Shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables, animal fodder and dairy and milk booths can also remain open till 9pm in Assam.

