Assam logs highest-ever daily Covid-19 cases at 6,982; positivity rate crosses 10%

Assam on Monday recorded 6,982 new Covid-19 cases-- the highest single day surge since the pandemic began two years ago and the overall test positivity rate (TPR) reached the highest mark till date of 10.75%.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to inform about the surge. Among the districts, Kamrup (Metropolitan), which includes Guwahati, recorded the highest number of 1491 new cases while 11 people died due to the disease across the state.

Like the rest of the country, Assam has witnessed a rise in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of this month with new infections doubling nearly every three days. The overall recovery rate, which was over 98% at the end of last month, came down to 95.18% on Monday.

In view of the surge, the Assam government has decided to treat all new Covid-19 cases as that of the Omicron variant of the virus. Night curfew timings were increased from 10 pm to 6 am last week and from January 15, the government has banned entry of those not fully-vaccinated from public places, offices and means of transport.

Addressing journalists on January 7, CM Sarma had speculated that between January 20 and January 30, Assam will have nearly as many cases during the peak of the second wave last year (around 6,500 cases in a day). On Monday, the figure touched nearly 7,000—three days earlier than anticipated.

“We assess that this time the peak might be anywhere between 10,000 to 12,000 or maybe more. So as per our estimation, the number of infections will be much more than the first and second waves of Covid-19,” Sarma had said.

