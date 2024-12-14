Katra , Senior A leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday expressed confidence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal returning to power in the national capital after the assembly elections, saying "the people of Delhi have faith in Kejriwal and they do not need anyone else". People of Delhi have faith in Kejriwal, they don't need anyone else: Sisodia

Talking to PTI on his return from the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi slammed the BJP over Delhi's "deteriorating law and order situation".

"We have fought all the elections without any alliance with the Congress, whether it was in 2013, 2015 or 2019 and we will fight the upcoming election alone as well," Sisodia, who had reached the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district on Friday evening, said.

He said it is the people of Delhi who make A leaders fight the elections.

"Kejriwal's work on electricity, water, education and health fronts is well known and so are the schemes for women empowerment. He had promised ₹1,000 for women but our government is paying them ₹2,100. The people of Delhi have faith in Kejriwal and they do not need anyone else."

The A leader said every individual wants a government which would take care of their children's education, ensure good hospitals, jobs and security.

He said the people of Delhi "assigned" Kejriwal the task of overseeing education and health sectors, and he delivered.

"But the BJP failed in its job of providing security to the people as the law and order situation is like something I have never seen in my life," he said.

The A leader said people had heard about gangwar in Mumbai but "now the same situation prevails in Delhi".

"Business people are getting threat calls from gangsters who can be found roaming around firing without any fear. Someone going for a morning walk is receiving six bullets at a park,” he said, adding the people want security and they have faith in Kejriwal.

Asked about the 'one nation, one election' bill approved by the Union cabinet, Sisodia said it was "election trick" of the BJP. "It is better to introduce 'one election, one education' formula in the country first so that every child is guaranteed quality education and all parties should work on its success. Only then, India will progress."

Sisodia said he prayed for good education for all in Delhi so that each child becomes happy along with his family and lives a successful life.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.