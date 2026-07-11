‘Who abandoned Karur?’ Senthil Balaji hits back at CM Vijay over stampede remarks

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji hit back at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his remarks made in Karur, questioning the TVK chief's handling of the tragic stampede that occurred on September 27 last year.

‘DMK stood with victims, Vijay walked away’: Senthil Balaji's attack on CM (PTI)

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Balaji described the previous government as "true saviours" of the victims, while accusing the current CM of "abandoning" his own supporters in their hour of grief.

Taking to X, Senthil Balaji asked, "Who stood on the ground, shoulder to shoulder, to rescue my beloved people of Karur during the tragic incident on September 27 last year? Who worked sleeplessly, day and night, at the forefront to help my Karur family?"

He recalled that the moment the news of the stampede broke, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, and his Deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin had rushed to Karur.

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{{^usCountry}} The MLA credited the DMK leadership for working round-the-clock to comfort grieving families and personally monitoring the advanced medical treatment, which he claimed saved countless lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MLA credited the DMK leadership for working round-the-clock to comfort grieving families and personally monitoring the advanced medical treatment, which he claimed saved countless lives. {{/usCountry}}

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The former minister alleged that when a large number of people were collapsing in distress during the event, Vijay threw away a water bottle, ordered an ambulance, and callously continued his speech.

"Despite journalists informing them at the Trichy airport that multiple lives had been lost, who refused to visit the suffering people and instead fled on a private flight? The people of Karur know the answer only too well," he added.

In his maiden visit to Karur after becoming CM, Vijay on Friday trained his guns against the opposition DMK for attempting to gain "political mileage" from the stampede incident.

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He had also slammed the Dravidian party for restraining him from visiting this western town.